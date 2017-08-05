New Study: Blast Noise Keeps Asian Carp Out of Great Lakes

By Elizabeth Miller 1 minute ago
  • Asian Carp jumping out of the water
    Asian Carp jumping out of the water
Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will release a study detailing the best ways to prevent Asian carp from getting into the Great Lakes. 


A document outlining the study says the current defense – an underwater electric barrier – should be beefed up. The recommended plan would add complex noises – like the underwater recordings of a boat motor.

Molly Flanagan, vice president of policy for the Alliance for the Great Lakes, is glad the report calls for more aggressive moves.

“We know for certain that the electric barriers, which are the only defense currently in place aren’t 100 percent effective,” said Flanagan. “We know that the harvesting efforts that are being done – while necessary – aren’t enough to keep Asian carp out of the Great Lakes.”

In June, a live Asian carp was discovered nine miles from Lake Michigan – beyond the electric barrier. 

Flanagan cites that discovery, plus the continued efforts of Great Lakes politicians and organizations as reasons for the Trump administration’s release of the study – after months of delay.

Flanagan believes the administration delayed the release the study due to concerns raised by legislators and members of the shipping industry.  

“Given the technologies that look like they were being considered, they look like the same ones the Corps was discussing with stakeholders prior to the report being pulled by the administration,” said Flanagan.  “I’m hopeful that this means nothing has been rewritten between February and now.”

A bipartisan group of Congressmen and Senators recently introduced the Stop Asian Carp Now Act in Congress.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will accept public comment on the study until September 21, 2017 and host two public meetings.

“This should’ve happened five months ago,” said Flanagan. “We’ve wasted a lot of time between now and then on an urgent situation.” 

Related Content

Coast Guard Commander on Great Lakes Retires Today

By Elizabeth Miller Aug 2, 2017
ELIZABETH MILLER/IDEASTREAM

The first woman to lead the Coast Guard district that covers the Great Lakes is retiring Wednesday. 

Environmentalists/Scientists Working Together to Keep Asian Carp Out of Great Lakes

By Jennifer Fuller Aug 1, 2017
Asian Carp
Asian Carp Reg'l Coordinating Committee

An Asian Carp was caught recently in a place where it shouldn’t be – beyond an electric barrier meant to keep the species out of Lake Michigan and the rest of the Great Lakes. Researchers at Southern Illinois University are trying to figure out just how it got there.  


Budget May Determine If Asian Carp Can Be Kept Out Of Lake Michigan

By Chuck Quirmbach Jul 21, 2017
Silver Carp
Chuck Quirmbach / Wisconsin Public Radio

President Donald Trump ’s 2018 budget plan eliminates $300 million in funding to restore the Great Lakes. The plan has sparked concerns among environmentalists, because a lot of that money is being spent to protect the lakes from a voracious fish known as the Asian carp. 


Sturgeon Recovery Endangered On Lake Ontario

By Angelica Morrison Jul 21, 2017
Men and Sturgeon
Angelica Morrison / Great Lakes Today

On the shores of the lower Niagara River, about 10 miles from Niagara Falls, a group of biologists from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service prepare to examine the largest fish species in the Great Lakes region – the lake sturgeon.  


House Panel Approves $300 Million For Great Lakes

By Veronica Volk Jul 19, 2017
Maple River Dam
Ben Thorp

Despite a White House proposal to eliminate $300 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, the House Appropriations Committee voted late Tuesday to fully fund the program through September 2018.

DNA from 2 Michigan Rivers Show No Signs of Asian Carp

By Jun 30, 2017
Asian Carp photo
LouisvilleUSACE / flickr creative commons

State officials are reporting that environmental DNA samples from two rivers in southwestern Michigan show no signs of Asian carp.

‘Prehistoric’ fish may ease spread of Asian carp

By Mark Bashore Aug 2, 2016
Alligator gar photo
Florida Fish and Wildlife / flickr creative commons

In parts of the Mississippi valley, scientists are working to reintroduce a fish  they say could prevent the spread of Asian carp. We learn about the role of the fearsome looking alligator gar.


MI researcher weighs possible impact of Asian carp in Lake Erie

By Mark Bashore Jan 8, 2016
Asian Carp
Asian Carp Reg'l Coordinating Committee

A new study says Asian carp could make up one-third of the fish weight of Lake Erie if the species make their way into the lake. Despite that ominous sounding statistic, the study also suggests the impact may  be less destructive than expected. We talk with study co-author Ed Rutherford of Ann Arbor’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab.


“Landmarking” study looks at where cool carp go to get hot dates

By Melissa Benmark Jul 13, 2015
Asian Carp photo
LouisvilleUSACE / flickr creative commons

A study about the dating hangouts of Asian Carp could be useful in keeping them from invading the Great Lakes. Current State talks with researcher Dr. Kim Cuddington.


Great Lakes Month in Review: pet coke, fracking, Asian carp funding

By April Van Buren Feb 24, 2015
WKAR File Photo

At the end of each month, we check in with Great Lakes commentator and journalist Gary Wilson for updates on environmental stories from around the basin.  

For today’s Great Lakes Month in Review, we hear about progress on pet coke in Chicago, what’s next for fracking in Michigan, and how budget cuts could impact the fight against Asian carp in the basin.