New sexual assault charges in Nassar case

Former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar is facing new criminal charges related to the ongoing sexual assault scandal that began over five months ago.

Nassar is facing 23 sexual assault charges relating to seven different victims. Ingham County Magistrate Mark Blumer signed the warrants this morning following a 20-minute hearing.

the former Michigan State doctor was also previously charged with possession of child pornography and molesting the daughter of a family friend in a separate case filed in 2016. Those cases are still currently pending.

Nassar was fired from the school in September of last year, after officials said he violated the terms of his treatments, following a patient complaint in 2014. He has since also been the target of several civil lawsuits.

Attorney General Bill Schuette and police say they will provide more details at a 2:30 p.m. news conference later today.