New Online Map Seeks To Help Examine Poverty In Michigan

By 6 hours ago
  • Kevin Lavery / WKAR Public Media

A new online map of Michigan has been developed to make large volumes of data about poverty and well-being easier to understand.

Map developed by Poverty Solutions to help policymakers, community organizations and the public understand poverty in their communities.
Credit University of Michigan

The map was developed as part of Poverty Solutions, the University of Michigan's initiative dedicated to the prevention and alleviation of poverty.

It's designed to help policymakers, community organizations and the public understand poverty in their communities.

H. Luke Shaefer, associate professor of social work and public policy and director of Poverty Solutions, says in a statement that by "looking at a range of things we learn more about the strengths and opportunities for improving the lives of Michigan residents."

Information for the map comes from the U.S. Census Bureau, the United Way, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation's County Health Rankings and other sources.

Tags: 
poverty
University of Michigan
Poverty Solutions
census

Related Content

WKAR-TV hosts '$2 a Day' author for forum, webcast

By Apr 25, 2017
Kathryn Edin photo
Courtesy photo

Kathryn Edin, a co-author of the book “$2 a Day: Living on Almost Nothing in America,” will speak in the WKAR-TV studios on Thursday.


Report: Nearly 500,000 Michigan kids missing summer meals

By Jun 15, 2016
Katie Cook / WKAR

A new report finds that only one in eight Michigan children who are eligible for free and reduced lunches during the school year are participating in summer meal programs.  That means nearly 500,000 children are not accessing summer meals.  

$2 million grant boosts MSU efforts in Flint schools

By Mar 21, 2016
Scott Pohl / WKAR

As families deal with Flint’s ongoing water crisis, the work being done in the schools where they send their children might be more important than ever.

The Michigan State University College of Education has had a long relationship with Flint Community Schools, and that effort was boosted last week by a $2 million grant from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.

U of Michigan Says Safety Paramount in Possible Spencer Talk

By Nov 22, 2017
University of Michigan Sign
Ken Lund / flickr creative commons

University of Michigan has opened discussions with a white supremacist Richard Spencer on his request to speak on campus but says there's no certainty it'll occur, President Mark Schlissel revealed Tuesday.