New Online Map Seeks To Help Examine Poverty In Michigan

A new online map of Michigan has been developed to make large volumes of data about poverty and well-being easier to understand.

The map was developed as part of Poverty Solutions, the University of Michigan's initiative dedicated to the prevention and alleviation of poverty.

It's designed to help policymakers, community organizations and the public understand poverty in their communities.

H. Luke Shaefer, associate professor of social work and public policy and director of Poverty Solutions, says in a statement that by "looking at a range of things we learn more about the strengths and opportunities for improving the lives of Michigan residents."

Information for the map comes from the U.S. Census Bureau, the United Way, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation's County Health Rankings and other sources.