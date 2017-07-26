New MSU Student Housing Nearly Ready To Open

A new housing option for Michigan State University students near Breslin Center will open soon.

WKAR's Katie Cook reports on the new 1855 Place Student Housing on MSU's campus.

The development, 1855 Place, is named in honor of the year MSU first opened its doors.

"So we’re not just looking to the future, which of course we are with these very modern looking buildings, but we’re also honoring the past with that name," said Kat Cooper, Director of Communications for MSU’s Hospitality Services.

1855 Place will replace the majority of Spartan Village and provide retail and office space for university employees.

"We’ve got a number of different configurations between studios, two bedrooms, four bedrooms and town homes, so students can customize their living experience," said Cooper.

The apartments and town homes at 1855 place are owned solely by MSU and are available exclusively to students.

The price range differs from MSU’s dormitory halls.

"These are priced comparable to the market in East Lansing," said Cooper. "You’ll find that for a new apartment in East Lansing, this is going to be similarly priced, taking into account this offers a much closer location."

1855 Place’s retail space also includes a Starbucks that will be available to residents and the public. There is also a Sparty's grocery store.

The construction is expected to be finished by Fall.