New Class of DNR Recruits Graduates Thursday

By 23 minutes ago
  • A new class of Michigan Conservation Officer cadets walk through the parking lot of the Michigan State Police Training Facility on July 16, 2017.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    A new class of Michigan Conservation Officer cadets walk through the parking lot of the Michigan State Police Training Facility on July 16, 2017.
    Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU
  • A new class of Michigan Conservation Officer cadets walk through the parking lot of the Michigan State Police Training Facility on July 16, 2017.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    A new class of Michigan Conservation Officer cadets walk through the parking lot of the Michigan State Police Training Facility on July 16, 2017.
    Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

On Thursday afternoon, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources graduates 22 new conservation officers. 


The graduation takes place at 1:00 p.m. at the Michigan State Police Training Academy.

The cadets reported for training at the Michigan State Police Training Facility in Dimondale back on a steamy Sunday afternoon in July.

On Thursday, six women and 16 men will become peace officers. They must deal with poachers, look for escaped prisoners or assist in a weather emergency.

They’ve undergone 5-and-half-months of academic and physical training, which includes sitting in an ice bath to know what it feels like to fall through the ice during Michigan winters.

Department of Natural Resources First Lt. Steven Burton told WKAR News back in July, the cadets would learn how to operate as a team.

"It’s a true police officer job with a flavor of the outdoors," said Lt. Burton. "We really want them to come together as a team. And it’s a concept that the Army and the Marines have used for 200 years."

The majority of this class is from the lower peninsula of Michigan. But there are some members from the U.P. as well as from out of state.

Tags: 
Department of Natural Resources
DNR
recruits

Related Content

6,300 Michigan Forest Roads Will Open To Off-Road Vehicles

By Dec 16, 2017
Porcupine Mountains stream photo
Robert Emperley / flickr creative commons

A new policy will open about 6,300 miles of roads in Michigan's state forest system to off-road vehicles.

Many Snowy Owls Expected To Flock Into Michigan and Other Midwestern States

By Dec 9, 2017
Flickr/Missy Mandel

Indiana and other Midwestern states are seeing an influx of snowy owls, an all-white raptor native to the Arctic that's rarely seen south of Lake Michigan, according to wildlife officials.

More Than $90K Awarded for Michigan Urban Forestry Projects

By Dec 8, 2017
Forest
MSU.EDU

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has awarded grants totaling $90,525 for urban forestry projects around the state.

State: 5 Ruffed Grouse Test Positive for West Nile Virus

By Dec 4, 2017
Michigan Dept. of Natural Resources

State officials say five ruffed grouse have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

Man Killed; Deputy Injured After Eaton County Police Chase

By Nov 28, 2017
WLNS-TV Lansing (WKAR media partner)

Authorities say a person has been killed as the person and a central Michigan sheriff's deputy fired at each other following a short police chase.