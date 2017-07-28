Nestle Told To Review Pumping Impact On Michigan Wetlands

By 1 hour ago
  • bottled water
    Nestle has been told to review the impact that their water withdrawl proposal would have on Michigan.
    Daniel Orth / Flickr

Michigan environmental regulators have told a bottled water company to re-evaluate how its proposal to withdraw 210 million gallons of water annually from the state would impact local wetlands, streams and natural springs.

MLive reports the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality requested more information from Nestle Waters North America in June about groundwater replenishment around the company's White Pine Springs well northwest of Evart.

The department is reviewing the company's application under the Michigan Safe Drinking Water Act, a regulation for the state's water bottlers that was developed in response to environmental concerns from Nestle's original Sanctuary Springs well.

The application has been stalled since October after Nestle was found planning to extract more groundwater in conjunction with a $36 million expansion of its bottling plant in Stanwood.

Nestle plans to submit a revised model by Aug. 30.

Tags: 
Nestle
fresh water

Related Content

Could Flint River Revitalization Turn the Tide?

By Jun 6, 2017
river and buildings
Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

The Flint River was once the site of buzzing auto factories and tranquil parks.  Urban planners are hoping a new project will bring people back to the river once again.  


Freshwater lakes are getting saltier

By Skyler Ashley Apr 25, 2017
Peter Whorf / wkar-msu

North America's freshwater lakes are getting saltier due to increased development and exposure to road salt, according to a study that included contributions from Michigan State University.

Kalamazoo accelerates removal of remaining lead water pipes

By Jan 16, 2017
kalamazoocity

Lead water pipes remain a concern in cities across Michigan.  Kalamazoo is now increasing its efforts to modify water infrastructure.