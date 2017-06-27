Nature's Great Race | Summer of Adventure

Wednesdays, July 12-26 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Follow the annual gathering of a thousands of threatened elephants in northern Kenya.

NATURE'S GREAT RACE follows three groups of animals – caribou, zebra, and elephants – as they face the immense challenges of migration in places around the world. Captured in real-time, using the latest satellite-tracking and filming technology, the program gives unparalleled access to the great obstacles facing each individual herd, from treacherous terrain to merciless predators, as they risk danger and death in a race for their lives.

In breathtaking spectacles spanning Canada, Alaska, and southern and eastern Africa, the documentary gives a front-row seat to the ultimate test of survival for each of these animal groups, showcasing their journeys more intimately than they’ve ever been seen before – each fraught step captured in unprecedented depth and detail.

With rare access to one of the world’s most extraordinary events, NATURE'S GREAT RACE doesn’t just tell, but shows nature’s breathtaking spectacles, astonishing challenges, and triumphs against all odds.

Elephants | Wednesday, July 12 at 9 p.m.

Follow the annual gathering of a thousands of elephants in northern Kenya. From magnificent bulls to vulnerable orphans, they face deadly threats from both predators and poachers.

Caribou | Wednesday, July 19 at 9 p.m.

Join 100,000 caribou who face hungry bears and wolves, deadly frozen rivers and rugged mountains as they undertake the world’s longest land migration: 3,000 miles through the frozen Arctic wilderness of Canada and Alaska.

Zebra | Wednesday, July 26 at 9 p.m.

Witness the perilous journey of thousands zebra who face lions, wild dogs, drought and starvation as they brave a brutal Botswana wilderness and undertake Africa's longest land migration to the rich grasslands of Nxai Pan National Park.