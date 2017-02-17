Nassar will stand trial for sexual assault

An Ingham County judge ruled Friday that Dr. Larry Nassar will be tried on three counts of first degree sexual assault.

The decision by Ingham district judge Donald Allen came after more than two hours of often graphic testimony from an alleged victim.

The 25-year old woman described being digitally penetrated by the former MSU sports doctor multiple times when she was a child.

Nasser, who has been accused of assaulting dozens of women and girls, also faces three federal charges for child pornography and civil suits.

Neither side's attorneys would comment after the decision, but Nassar has denied wrongdoing.