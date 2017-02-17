Nassar charged with child pornography, under investigation for sexual abuse

By Skyler Ashley

A 25-year-old woman has testified that former Michigan State University sports doctor, Larry Nassar, repeatedly molested her as a child during family visits to his Holt home.

 

The woman testified at Feb. 17’s hearing, which was held to determine if there's substantial evidence to warrant trying Nassar on sexual assault charges.

 

The woman says Nassar sexually abused her from age 6 until age 12. She said when she told her parents, her father didn't believe her.

 

Nassar faces separate child pornography charges and is being sued by several women and girls. These individuals say Nassar sexually assaulted them while treating them for injuries. The crimes stretch over a period of two decades.

 

Police are currently investigating these sexual assault claims, which Nassar has denied. 

Larry Nassar

