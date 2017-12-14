Nassar Appeals Federal Prison Sentence

A Michigan sports doctor who admitted he molested gymnasts plans to appeal a 60-year federal prison sentence on child pornography charges. 

Larry Nassar filed a formal notice of appeal Wednesday.

The 54-year-old was sentenced last week in federal court in Grand Rapids to three 20-year sentences.

Investigators found over 37,000 images of child porn on Nassar's electronic devices in 2016.

Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, the Indianapolis-based group that trains Olympians.

