Foster Coffee Company in Owosso traces its roots to a rock band life and its future to being a community center.

Nicholas Piedeck is an Owosso, Michigan native. Piedeck and his friend Jonathan Moore once toured the country as part of indie rock band "SoSaveMe."

Now the two reach people through coffee instead of music. They started Foster Coffee Company along Washington Street. It's more than a cafe, it's a place for activities, meetup groups and yes, an occasional concert.