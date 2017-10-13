MSU's "Music of the Holocaust" Concert Preview

A concert preview of “I Never Saw Another Butterfly, Music of the Holocaust” from the MSU College of Music.

Preview of MSU College of Music's concert "I Never Saw Another Butterfly, Music of the Holocaust" with samples of the titular work, which sets poetry from children of the Terezin concentration camp to music.

Musical selections of "Terezin," "The Butterfly," and "The Garden" performed in WKAR's Studio-S on Thurs. Oct 12th, and are excerpts from retired University of Michigan professor Ellwood Derr’s “I Never Saw Another Butterfly,” which sets to music the poetry found from children in the Theresienstadt Concentration Camp, who all had been killed by October 1944.

Guest artists in this performance and discussion are MSU College of Music Artist-Faculty members Deborah Moriarty, Melanie Helton, and Dean of the College of Music, James Forger.

Monday's concert also pairs Durr’s “I Never Saw Another Butterfly” with Olivier Messiaen’s “Quartet for the End of Time,” composed while the Frenchman was in a POW camp in Germany.

The concert will be held at MSU’s Fairchild Theatre, 7:30 p.m. on Monday, October 16th.

