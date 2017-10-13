MSU's "Music of the Holocaust" Concert Preview

By 43 minutes ago
  • Deborah Moriarty (piano); Melanie Helton (soprano); and James Forger (saxophone) as engineer Drew Hill monitors levels from the WKAR booth
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Deborah Moriarty (piano); Melanie Helton (soprano); and James Forger (saxophone) as engineer Drew Hill monitors levels from the WKAR booth
  • Deborah Moriarty (piano), James Forger (saxophone), and Melanie Helton (soprano) preparing to preview "I Never Saw Another Butterfly" ahead of their Monday concert at the Fairchild Theatre
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    Deborah Moriarty (piano), James Forger (saxophone), and Melanie Helton (soprano) preparing to preview "I Never Saw Another Butterfly" ahead of their Monday concert at the Fairchild Theatre
  • James Forger (saxophone), Jamie Paisley (host), Melanie Helton (soprano), and Deborah Moriarty (piano), discussing Ellwood Derr's "I Never Saw Another Butterfly"
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    James Forger (saxophone), Jamie Paisley (host), Melanie Helton (soprano), and Deborah Moriarty (piano), discussing Ellwood Derr's "I Never Saw Another Butterfly"

A concert preview of “I Never Saw Another Butterfly, Music of the Holocaust” from the MSU College of Music.


Musical selections of "Terezin," "The Butterfly," and "The Garden" performed in WKAR's Studio-S on Thurs. Oct 12th, and are excerpts from retired University of Michigan professor Ellwood Derr’s “I Never Saw Another Butterfly,” which sets to music the poetry found from children in the Theresienstadt Concentration Camp, who all had been killed by October 1944.
Guest artists in this performance and discussion are MSU College of Music Artist-Faculty members Deborah Moriarty, Melanie Helton, and Dean of the College of Music, James Forger.

Monday's concert also pairs Durr’s “I Never Saw Another Butterfly” with Olivier Messiaen’s “Quartet for the End of Time,” composed while the Frenchman was in a POW camp in Germany.
The concert will be held at MSU’s Fairchild Theatre, 7:30 p.m. on Monday, October 16th.
More information can be found by clicking here.

Tags: 
Holocaust
MSU College of Music
college of music
MSU
Michigan State
Michigan State University
piano

Related Content

Meet MSU's New Marching Band Director

By Jul 7, 2017
Mark Hansen

The Spartan Marching Band has a new director. Meet the new guy behind the baton who will lead 300 Spartan musicians: David Thornton during what has turned out to be a very busy summer for a variety of reasons.


Race Issues Muddle Opera's Harmony

By Feb 24, 2017
Image courtesy of Mark Rucker

During Black History Month, WKAR explores issues, events and perspectives involving the black experience.

WKAR’s Jamie Paisley spoke with African-American opera singer Mark Rucker who started in Chicago under a teacher with interesting classroom discipline techniques.