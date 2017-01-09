MSU to train local officials in med-mar licensing laws

  • marijuana plants
    MSU Extension will provide training on the Medical Marijuana Facilities Licensing Act starting in February
Michigan State University will soon provide training to local governments to help them navigate a new state law concerning medical marijuana operations.


The program is designed to help municipal officials better understand the Medical Marijuana Facilities Licensing Act, which was signed last September.

WKAR's Kevin Lavery spoke with Wendy Walker, a government and public policy educator with MSU Extension.  He asked her if there's still some lingering confusion about medical marijuana eight years after Michigan voters approved its use.

