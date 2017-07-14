MSU Surplus Store Sells Off Breslin Practice Floors

The Surplus store is holding a sale of Spartan basketball practice floors today.

A 4 x 4 chunk of the 28-year-old practice floor was taken directly from the Breslin Center.

The store has a total of 600 sections for sale today. And according to the store Facebook page, more shipment of flooring is expected to arrive next week.

Gates open at 6:30 a.m., and the sale officially starts at 7:30 a.m. during the store's business hours.

Customers will have a choice between painted and non-painted pieces with a limit of 10 per person.

Each chunk weighs 80-100 pounds.