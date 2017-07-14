MSU Surplus Store Sells Off Breslin Practice Floors

By Naina Rao & WLNS 1 minute ago
  • One of the floor pieces from the Breslin Center practice facility.
    One of the floor pieces from the Breslin Center practice facility.
    MSU Surplus Store Facebook Page / Facebook

The Surplus store is holding a sale of Spartan basketball practice floors today. 

A 4 x 4 chunk of the 28-year-old practice floor was taken directly from the Breslin Center.

The store has a total of 600 sections for sale today. And according to the store Facebook page, more shipment of flooring is expected to arrive next week.

Gates open at 6:30 a.m., and the sale officially starts at 7:30 a.m. during the store's business hours.

Customers will have a choice between painted and non-painted pieces with a limit of 10 per person.

Each chunk weighs 80-100 pounds.

Tags: 
Michigan State Basketball
Breslin Center
practice floors

Related Content

Take an inside look into the Breslin Center’s renovations and expansion

By Cydni D. Robinson Jun 11, 2017
Cydni D. Robinson / WKAR

The $50 million project is significantly changing and upgrading the arena’s space.