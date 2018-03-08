MSU Students Create Teal Facebook Frames To Honor Sexual Assault Survivors

By 3 hours ago
  • Sierra Nicole Richards (left) Anna Werbel (right) created teal frame for Facebook profile pictures in honor of sexual assault survivors.
    Reginald Hardwick / WKAR Public Media

Two Michigan State University students showed their support for sexual abuse victims and survivors of Larry Nassar's assaults in a way you can download on Facebook. 


WKAR Connects

Small Talk | Radio | WKAR Connects

By 16 hours ago
WKAR-MSU

According to the Centers for Disease Control, as many as 1 out of 4 girls and 1 out of 6 boys will experience some form of sexual abuse before the age of 18.

 

With a combination of effective counseling and support from parents or caregivers, children can and do recover from these experiences.

For today’s edition of WKAR Connects, we look at Small Talk, a local organization that’s been working to provide child victims of sexual and domestic abuse the resources they need to heal since 2011.


The Firecracker Foundation | Video | WKAR Connects

By editor Feb 16, 2018
The Firecracker Foundation-WKAR-Connects-Director
Courtesy / WKAR-MSU

The Firecracker Foundation honors the bravery of children who have survived sexual trauma by building a community invested in the healing of their whole being.

The Firecracker Foundation | Radio | WKAR Connects

By Mar 7, 2018
Tashmica Torok
WKAR-MSU

This week we’re looking at local organizations working to end sexual and domestic violence in a series called WKAR Connects. Our hope is that by highlighting these groups, we can connect our listeners who need help to the resources they need.

Today WKAR’s Katie Cook talks with Tashmica Torok, Founder and Executive Director of The Firecracker Foundation. Torok begins by explaining what services the organization offers.

 


VIDEO: Small Talk | WKAR Connects

By editor Feb 19, 2018
Artwork: The sun is always shining even on a cloudy rainy day
WKAR-MSU

Small Talk is where children who are victims of physical and sexual abuse are interviewed and offered therapy at no cost.

VIDEO: Women's Center of Greater Lansing | WKAR Connects

By editor Feb 19, 2018
Desk with computer
WKAR-MSU

Women’s Center of Greater Lansing is a private non-profit organization that provides support services to women in the Lansing area and since opening in 2005, the Women’s Center has served more than 7,500 women.