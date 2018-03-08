MSU Students Create Teal Facebook Frames To Honor Sexual Assault Survivors

According to the Centers for Disease Control, as many as 1 out of 4 girls and 1 out of 6 boys will experience some form of sexual abuse before the age of 18.

With a combination of effective counseling and support from parents or caregivers, children can and do recover from these experiences.

For today’s edition of WKAR Connects, we look at Small Talk, a local organization that’s been working to provide child victims of sexual and domestic abuse the resources they need to heal since 2011.