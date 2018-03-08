MSU Students Create Teal Facebook Frames To Honor Sexual Assault Survivors

This week we’re looking at local organizations working to end sexual and domestic violence in a series called WKAR Connects. Our hope is that by highlighting these groups, we can connect our listeners who need help to the resources they need.
Today WKAR’s Katie Cook talks with Tashmica Torok, Founder and Executive Director of The Firecracker Foundation. Torok begins by explaining what services the organization offers.
Women’s Center of Greater Lansing is a private non-profit organization that provides support services to women in the Lansing area and since opening in 2005, the Women’s Center has served more than 7,500 women.