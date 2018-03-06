MSU Reports 25 Arrested During Violent Protest

By 6 hours ago
  • police in a row
    Police in riot gear stand guard Monday outside the MSU Pavilion during alt-right leader Richard Spencer's speech.
    Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

The Michigan State University Police Department says 25 people were arrested Monday during a violent protest against white nationalist leader Richard Spencer. 


Thirteen of the 25 arrests were for felony acts, including carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing the police. 

 

The rest were for misdemeanor offenses. 

 

A number of people were injured during the protest, including three MSU police officers and one Michigan State Police trooper.  Their injuries are considered minor.  

In total, eight regional law enforcement agencies provided resources. 

Officials say criminal reports on those arrested are being processed and will be sent to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

 

Tags: 
MSU
Richard Spencer
protests
riot
violent
police
Michigan State University Police

Related Content

MSU Prepares for Alt-Right Leader's Arrival

By Mar 1, 2018
police station and car in snow
Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

Michigan State University is preparing for a visit from a prominent national “alt-right” leader. 

White Nationalist Richard Spencer Speaks Today at MSU

By Mar 5, 2018
brick sign
WKAR File Photo

Controversial alt-right leader Richard Spencer will speak at Michigan State University today...and the campus community is taking precautions.

 