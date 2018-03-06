MSU Reports 25 Arrested During Violent Protest

The Michigan State University Police Department says 25 people were arrested Monday during a violent protest against white nationalist leader Richard Spencer.

Thirteen of the 25 arrests were for felony acts, including carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing the police.

The rest were for misdemeanor offenses.

A number of people were injured during the protest, including three MSU police officers and one Michigan State Police trooper. Their injuries are considered minor.

In total, eight regional law enforcement agencies provided resources.

Officials say criminal reports on those arrested are being processed and will be sent to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office for review.