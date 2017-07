Michigan State University sociology professor Carl Taylor, Ph.D was 17-years-old when disturbances broke out in his Detroit neighborhood on June 23, 2017. He talked with WKAR's Reginald Hardwick about that day, how his middle-class diverse neighborhood changed after the riots/rebellion. And what that community looks like now.

