MSU President Simon makes statement on immigration order

Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon issued a statement Sunday evening in response to President Donald Trump's order on immigration.

In her remarks Simon called Trump's executive order "deeply concerning, as it runs counter to the global nature of our communities and our nation."

Simon continued, "At MSU, our core values are quality, inclusiveness, and connectivity, and this action is an impediment to each. I am keenly aware of the need to address genuine risks to our nation but this order, and the manner it was implemented, is not the best approach. I join my AAU colleagues and other higher education leaders in expressing our concerns regarding the collateral damage caused by this action and calling for a quick end to the order. "

President Simon also noted that the university has assembled an executive team led by Steve Hanson, Associate Provost and Dean for International Studies and Programs, to monitor the ongoing immigration situation.