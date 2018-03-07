MSU Melee Yields 17 More Arraignments

A district court in East Lansing has arraigned 17 more people charged with criminal conduct following Monday’s disturbance at Michigan State University.

The charges announced Wednesday include assault and battery, weapons violations, resisting and obstructing police and disorderly conduct. So far, a total of 20 people face criminal counts, 12 of whom are Michigan residents. They range in age from 20 to 37.

The charges stem from a melee outside the Michigan State University Pavilion. Many of the estimated 500 protestors there clashed with supporters of white nationalist Richard Spencer, as well as with police.

In addition to these arraignments, the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office says one other person was denied for prosecution and four others were released pending further investigation.