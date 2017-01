Michigan State University is using a roughly $2 million federal grant to help southwestern Haiti restore agricultural production after Hurricane Matthew's devastating blow last fall.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) —MSU announced Tuesday the U.S. Agency for International Development grant focuses on producing beans for household food and income. Beans are a staple in the Haitian diet, so researchers are working to get high-yielding bean varieties to at least 6,000 regional farmers.