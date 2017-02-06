MSU College of Veterinary Medicine receives record gift for chair endowment

The Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine has received a donation of $12.6 million, the largest donation in its history. This gift comes from the estate of alumnus Albert C. Dehn.

The sum will fund two new endowed chairs, named for Albert and his wife Lois Dehn, in the Large Animal Clinical Science and the Pathobiology and Diagnostic Investigations departments. The gift will eventually support four other endowed positions.

 

Both departments of the veterinary college are globally renowned as a reliable source of cutting-edge research. Their work aims to better human and animal health.

 

Dehn has been involved in charity work at the home of his veterinary medicine practice, Abbotsford, Wisconsin. His donations have offered Abbotsford community projects key financial support.

 

The Albert C. and Lois E. Dehn chairs will be established at the College of Veterinary Medicine sometime in 2017. The college is currently deciding on qualified candidates for the initial chairs.

