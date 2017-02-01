More views of Tuesday's rally at The Rock

Tuesday night's rally at The Rock at MSU brought hundreds together in opposition to President Trump's recent executive order barring immigrants and refugees from select countries.

Approximately 500 people gathered on the MSU campus Tuesday night, despite blowing snow and wind chills in the teens.

East Lansing City Council's Erik Altman was among several speakers, calling the opposition to recent White House positions "the fight of our lives."

The East Lansing City Council subsequently declared itself a "safe haven" city.

Here are a few more looks at the Tuesday night scene.