Mid-Michigan voters to decide school bonds, millages

Mid-Michigan voters will decide several bond proposals and millage renewals today.

The largest issue on the ballot in the tri-county area is the East Lansing bond proposal. The school district is trying to raise nearly $94 million to build five new elementary schools, re-model an existing school and install new IT equipment. East Lansing residents would pay 2.11 mills annually on the bonds for up to 25 years.

The Bath Community Schools is seeking a similar bond issue for more than $14 million for building upgrades. Haslett is seeking a school millage renewal, as is the Jackson County Intermediate School District.

In Laingsburg, residents will decide on a one-mill sinking fund for their school district, and Victor Township in Clinton County is trying a road repair millage renewal.

The polls are open across the region until 8 p.m.