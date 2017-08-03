Michigan's Capitol Getting $70 Million In Improvements

The grounds at Michigan's Capitol will be under construction for the next two years as part of $70 million in improvements to its mechanical and electrical systems.

MLive.com reports the Capitol building in Lansing will be open during the Capitol Infrastructure Upgrade Project, but the west side will be closed.

Different sections of the building will be cordoned off throughout the process.

John Truscott, vice chairman of the Michigan Capitol Commission, says it's the first time in 30 years that the building's heating and cooling systems, electrical systems and other inner workings have been slated for an upgrade. The state Legislature earlier approved funding for the work.

Truscott says switching to more energy-efficient systems will eventually lead to a significant savings in energy bills for Capitol operations.