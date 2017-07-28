Michigan Veteran Will Receive Medal Of Honor

By Ian Hawley 57 seconds ago
  • James McCloughan
    Army veteran James McCloughan of Michigan will receive the Medal of Honor on Monday.
    Reginald Hardwick / WKAR-MSU

Vietnam veteran James McCloughan will be presented with our nation’s highest military honor Monday at the White House.

Then-Private First Class McCloughan, a native and current resident of South Haven, served as a medic and saved the lives of 10 members of his platoon who were wounded during the Battle of Nui Yon Hill on May 13-15, 1969. 

Medal of Honor recipients must be honored within five years of the act of heroism justifying the award.  Legislation passed by Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow, Gary Peters, and Congressman Fred Upton waived the five-year requirement and made it possible for the President to award the Medal of Honor to McCloughan.

 

“James McCloughan served our country honorably and courageously, saving the lives of 10 members of his platoon in Vietnam,” said Stabenow.  “We are proud to have played a part in ensuring this American hero finally receives the recognition he deserves.”

 

McCloughan was highly decorated, receiving the Combat Medical Badge, two Purple Hearts, two Bronze Stars with “V” device for valor, The U. S. Army Valorous Unit Citation, The National Defense Medal, The Good Conduct Medal, The Vietnam Service Medal with three battle stars, The Vietnam Campaign Medal, The Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with palms and one oak leaf cluster and the M16 Expert Rifle Badge.  McCloughan was discharged with the rank of Specialist (SP5). 

Tags: 
Medal of Honor
Michigan

Related Content

Award Honors Fire Chief Killed Responding To Crash

By Jul 14, 2017

A fire chief who died after he was struck by a vehicle in southwestern Michigan last month is being honored by his fellow chiefs.

Kaleel Gaines Reveals Reason Behind Transfer and Drama-Filled MSU Football Year

By Carina Garcia: Current Sports Beat Reporter Jul 26, 2017
MSU Athletics

Former MSU football player Kaleel Gaines opens up about his reason to transfer from Michigan State to play football at Arizona Western Junior College. He also addresses what went wrong last year, including the sexual assault charges of his former teammates. 

Charges Being Dropped Against 186 Accused Of Jobless Fraud

By Jul 20, 2017
Cash
WKAR File Photo

The state of Michigan, under fire for a computer system that wrongly churned out cases of fraud, is dropping criminal charges against 186 people accused of illegally collecting unemployment benefits, officials said Thursday.