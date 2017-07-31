Michigan Veteran To Receive Medal Of Honor Today

Vietnam veteran James McCloughan will be presented with our nation’s highest military honor Monday at the White House.

Then-Private First Class McCloughan, a native and current resident of South Haven, served as a medic and saved the lives of 10 members of his platoon who were wounded during the Battle of Nui Yon Hill on May 13-15, 1969.

Medal of Honor recipients must be honored within five years of the act of heroism justifying the award. Legislation passed by Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow, Gary Peters, and Congressman Fred Upton waived the five-year requirement and made it possible for the President to award the Medal of Honor to McCloughan.

“James McCloughan served our country honorably and courageously, saving the lives of 10 members of his platoon in Vietnam,” said Stabenow. “We are proud to have played a part in ensuring this American hero finally receives the recognition he deserves.”

McCloughan was highly decorated, receiving the Combat Medical Badge, two Purple Hearts, two Bronze Stars with “V” device for valor, The U. S. Army Valorous Unit Citation, The National Defense Medal, The Good Conduct Medal, The Vietnam Service Medal with three battle stars, The Vietnam Campaign Medal, The Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with palms and one oak leaf cluster and the M16 Expert Rifle Badge. McCloughan was discharged with the rank of Specialist (SP5).