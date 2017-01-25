Michigan suspends license of gymnastics doc accused of abuse

A doctor accused of sexually abusing gymnasts and other athletes during medical treatments has had his medical license suspended by the State of Michigan .

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs announced today that it served an order Tuesday to suspend Dr. Larry Nassar's license to practice as an osteopathic physician. The complaint alleges Nassar sexually abused a minor.Nasser was charged in November with sexually assaulting a girl at his Lansing-area home. He is a former doctor for USA Gymnastics who had a clinic at Michigan State University. Nassar is also charged in federal court with possessing child pornography and faces at least five lawsuits from women and girls alleging abuse.A lawyer for Nassar declined to comment on the license suspension.