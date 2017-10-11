Michigan Supreme Court Hearing Sex Offender Registry Case

By 54 minutes ago
  • Gavel
    s_falkow / flickr creative commons

The Michigan Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the case of a man who was placed on the sex offender registry for touching a girl's breasts, even though his case was dismissed in 1997 after successful probation and community service.

Boban Temelkoski wants to be erased from the registry.

He says he's been punished for decades by lawmakers because his non-conviction has been treated as a conviction.

His case was dismissed in Wayne County under a commonly used procedure for young offenders.

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments Wednesday.

Temelkoski says he's suffered. He says potential employers have no access to his old sealed court case, but they can look him up on the registry.

Attorney General Bill Schuette is opposing Temelkoski. He says the registry is not criminal punishment.

Tags: 
Michigan Supreme Court
Sex Offender Registry
Boban Temelkoski
Bill Schuette

Related Content

Michigan Courts Receive $3 Million For Intense Probation Program

By Oct 9, 2017
Gavel
s_falkow / Flickr Creative Commons

The Michigan Supreme Court has awarded more than three million dollars in grants to circuit courts across the state. 


Supreme Court Turns Down Appeal In School Right-To-Work Case

By Oct 6, 2017
Gavel
s_falkow / flickr creative commons

The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected an appeal in the case of an unusual school labor agreement that was widely viewed as a way to get around the state's right-to-work law.

Bill Schuette Endorsed by Engler & Miller In Governor's Race

By Sep 25, 2017
Bill Schuette photo
www.billschuette.com

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette has won the endorsements of former Gov. John Engler and former congresswoman and Secretary of State Candice Miller. 

Attorney General Schuette Asked Whether Commission Can Add LGBT Protections

By Sep 19, 2017
File photo / WKAR-MSU

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission is asking state Attorney General Bill Schuette for a formal ruling on whether it has the authority to extend housing and employment protections to gay, lesbian, and transgender people. That’s after an attorney from his office torpedoed a proposal the commission was on the cusp of adopting. 

President Trump Endorses Schuette For Governor

By Sep 17, 2017
GETTY IMAGES

President Donald Trump has endorsed Attorney General Bill Schuette for governor of Michigan.

Attorney General Bill Schuette Expected To Announce Run for Michigan Governor

By Sep 12, 2017
File photo / WKAR-MSU

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is expected to make official what has long seemed inevitable — he is running for governor. 