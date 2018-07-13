Michigan State University Claims Privilege For Thousands Of Documents In Investigation

A judge will likely review thousands of documents in the investigation into Michigan State University. A special prosecutor appointed by the state Attorney General is looking into the school’s handling of former MSU sports doctor, Larry Nassar. Nassar sexually assaulted his patients for years.

In court today, MSU said more than five-thousand documents requested by the Attorney General are protected by attorney-client privilege. The Attorney General wants a judge to look over every document and make a final decision.

Scott Eldridge represents for Michigan State.

“Well I think it’s a bit of an overreach. They’re essentially accusing MSU’s outside legal counsel of cheating on every single privilege entry” says Eldridge.

Eldridge says his office is still trying to make a final determination of how many documents are protected by the privilege. Once it does, a judge says he will review all the documents and decide what the Attorney General can see.