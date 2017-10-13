Michigan State’s Lexi Baylis stars on tennis court and in classroom

Michigan State senior Lexi Baylis is always exceeding expectations.

The mechanical engineering major manages her responsibilities as a member of the MSU women’s tennis team while maintaining a 4.0 GPA—and makes it seem easy.

She recently was named as a recipient of the Champions in the Classroom Award alongside men’s swimmer Mitch Strahlman. The honor, started in 2000, is given to one male and one female Spartan player each semester that excels academically and athletically.

We chatted with Baylis, her coach and teammate to discuss how she balances everything on her plate, and shines doing so.