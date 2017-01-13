Michigan sees new veterans facilities

Veterans in Michigan will see new services in the state's two largest cities. Federal funding is still awaited.

Brand new veterans facilities are planned for Detroit and Grand Rapids as early as 2019.

A 120-bed facility in Grand Rapids will replace the aging Grand Rapids Home for Veterans, and a similarly-sized facility in Detroit will be a new addition to the state's Department for Military and Veteran Affairs long-term care system.

Governor Rick Snyder approved the plan earlier this week, but the necessary federal funding has not been authorized.