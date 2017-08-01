Michigan Participating In National Shooting Sports Month

Michigan is taking part in a nationwide initiative to encourage participation in shooting sports and emphasize firearm safety.

The state Department of Natural Resources is urging people who regularly visit its seven staffed shooting ranges to recruit newcomers during National Shooting Sports Month in August.

Ranges in Ortonville, Pontiac Lake, Rose Lake and Sharonville will provide opportunities to hone clay target shooting skills. Target throwers will be available on Sundays throughout the month. Range staffers will load the throwers.

In partnership with the DNR, the National Wild Turkey Federation and Pheasants Forever will present BB gun shoots at several Michigan state parks.

To learn more about state shooting ranges and shooting sports, visit the state's website .