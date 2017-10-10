Michigan Legislature OKs Update To Concussion Training Laws

By 1 minute ago

Coaches and others involved in youth sports would have to complete concussion awareness training at least once every three years under legislation headed to Gov. Rick Snyder for his signature.

The bill cleared a final step in the Michigan Senate Tuesday.

It would update 2012 concussion laws that required a concussion protocol for youth athletes and an awareness program for coaches, volunteers and others.

The legislation would add a requirement that concussion training be completed once every three years, unless the state Department of Health and Human Services recommends more frequent training.

The state would have to periodically review the training program.

The bill would also clarify that universities and colleges do not need to secure parental waivers for students participating in intramural sports.

Tags: 
concussions
University of Michigan concussions
football
sports

Related Content

Swapping Out Concussions: James Moore Looks At The Dangers Of Football On The S.W.A.P. Meet

By Jacob Herbert: Current Sports Beat Reporter Jul 28, 2017
men with helmets
Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

The National Football League has long reigned supreme in the world of American sports. On top of bringing in top-dollar year in and year out and acting as a platform for young men to provide for their families, football has become increasingly attractive to youth.