Related Program: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR

Michigan lawmakers move forward with repealing ‘failing schools’ law

By cheyna roth 29 seconds ago
Related Program: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR
  • classroom photo
    Wikimedia Commons

Lawmakers are considering a repeal of a law that allows the state to shut down low-performing schools.

The so-called “failing schools law” determines Michigan’s worst-performing schools based on their test scores. Schools on the list for too long could be closed for good.

Although many were in favor of getting rid of the “failing schools law,” some lawmakers say they’re concerned about how schools would be held accountable without the law.

Bill sponsor and chair of the Senate Education Committee, Sen. Phil Pavlov (R-St. Clair) said they are still working on a new accountability plan. “We are gonna continue working with the administration and with the (State) Department (of Education) to find a solution that fits for everybody,” he says. “Get an accountability system in the state of Michigan that works and is predictable, and is reliable.”

The state School Reform Office recently released a list of 38 schools that could close due to multiple years of low performance.

Leslie Boyd traveled from Detroit to testify at the senate committee hearing Tuesday. One of her sons goes to Michigan Technical Academy – which is one of the 38 schools identified by the state School Reform Office as being eligible for closure due to multiple years of low performance.

Boyd said the current system is flawed. “You have people that haven’t sat there,” she says. “You have people that have not went to the schools personally. You have people making decisions that don’t know exactly what each school is going through and what each school’s individual needs are.”

Boyd says she thinks the government needs to put itself in the children’s and parents’ shoes before deciding to close schools.

Tags: 
schools
Education
Michigan politics
politics and government

Related Content

Waverly teachers continue to press for new contract

By Jan 24, 2017
chairs and desks
WKAR File Photo

Unionized teachers in the Waverly School District are weighing their next move in the wake of Monday’s abruptly ended school board meeting.  The  teachers are now in their sixth month without a contract.

Union crisis chairperson Gini Larson calls the board’s sudden exit “dismissive,” though board members say they legally called a motion to adjourn.  The union is fighting for set class sizes, a less arduous advancement scale and changes to teacher insurance contributions.  Larson says she believes the community itself will advance the teachers’ cause.

Lansing School Board's new president talks vision for district

By Jan 27, 2017
Headshot of Rachel Lewis
Courtesy / Lansing School District

The Lansing School Board chose Rachel Lewis as their president earlier this year.

 

Lewis has been on the board since 2011 and served as Vice President in 2016.

 

 