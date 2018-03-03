Michigan International Speedway Marks 50 Years

Michigan International Speedway is marking its 50th anniversary this year with events and activities throughout the racing season.

A track website will feature videos and photos that celebrate the history of the 2-mile (3.2-kilometer) speedway that's located near the southern Michigan community of Brooklyn. A special car and memorabilia display will be on view at the New Holland Fan Plaza.

The track will highlight great drivers and moments on its social media channels and website. And fan photos are being complied for use on a pace car.

NASCAR has two races scheduled this year at Michigan International Speedway. 

The inaugural race at the speedway took place Oct. 13, 1968. 

Tags: 
NASCAR
Michigan international speedway
Brooklyn

