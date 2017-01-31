Related Program: 
Morning Edition on 90.5 WKAR

Michigan attorney describes immigration battle in wake of Presidential order

By Cheyna Roth 5 seconds ago
  • Susan Reed photo
    Susan Reed of the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center
    Courtesy photo

Attorneys in Michigan and elsewhere are still trying to get information about and access to people detained at ports of entry. That’s after Friday’s immigration order signed by President Trump.

The order bars people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. and suspending the entry of refugees.

Michigan has a large population of residents from Iraq, Yemen, and other countries targeted in the order.

Susan Reed is the managing attorney at the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center. She says the immigration order is a blend of unconstitutional actions and things the president is allowed to do.

“To be honest, I’m really still digesting and looking to constitutional law experts myself to more deeply understand that and there’s a lot of learning and conversation that we have to have,” she says.

Lawyers in several states filed lawsuits, some resulting in federal judges blocking parts of the executive order.

Reed says they haven’t filed any lawsuits yet, but, “Our participation in a challenge is certainly a possibility. We are truly just trying to field emergencies and communicate with folks as things are happening.”

In the meantime, Reed adds that their organization has been overwhelmed with questions in the days after the order was first signed.

“I spent much of Saturday trying to develop legal education materials, warnings to people not to leave who might be innocently departing the US,” she says.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer defended the order saying it is, “about the safety of America.” President Donald Trump defended the order in a Tweet that read, “There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country.”

Detroit mayor: Immigration restrictions don't make US safer

By 20 hours ago
Wikimedia Commons

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says national security isn't served by President Donald Trump's order suspending entry to the U.S. for people from seven Muslim-majority countries and halting refugee admissions.

Lansing attorney assists international community, MSU student feels "new aspects of pain"

By Jan 29, 2017
woman in MSU student lounge
Kevin Lavery / WKAR-MSU

Many Michigan State University students are trying to come to grips with President Trump’s executive order banning certain immigrants from entering the U.S.

 

The order affects people arriving from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Somalia and Sudan. 

 

 

Ghazal Mehrani, a Lansing attorney of Iranian decent is helping area students to try and navigate their way through the ban. 

 

MSU student Faezah declined to give her full name.  She's Iranian.  She says the ban has everyone in her community “feeling new aspects of pain.”

 


Mich. civil rights chief: Immigration order 'hurts us all'

By Jan 29, 2017
MICHIGAN.GOV

Michigan's civil rights chief is condemning President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, saying the president's executive order "hurts us all." 

Snyder: Michigan a "welcoming place for immigrants"

By Jan 26, 2017
Peter Whorf / WKAR-MSU

Immigration enforcement is not a primary function of Michigan state and local police, according to Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder.