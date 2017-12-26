Michigan Asks Higher Court To Intervene In License Dispute

By & 3 hours ago
  • mlive.com

 The state of Michigan is trying to stop a court order that prevents officials from suspending the driver's licenses of people who can't afford traffic fines. As we hear from Michigan Public Radio’s Rick Pluta, the state says it’s not possible to comply with the decision. 


Lawyers representing the secretary of state have filed an emergency request with a federal appeals court. They hope the court will respond by Thursday.

The state says a Dec. 14 injunction by Flint federal Judge Linda Parker is a "deep, unwarranted intrusion" on Michigan's police powers. 

The judge said there's a strong likelihood that the due process rights of poor people are being violated when their licenses are suspended for failure to pay fines.

But the state says drivers have plenty of notice. 

The state also says there's no guidance from the judge about how courts are supposed to determine an inability to pay. 

Related Content

Governor, Senate And House Not On Same Page With Driver Responsibility Fees

By Oct 19, 2017
WKAR file photo

The state House, Senate and the governor might be headed for a showdown. Each entity has a different idea for how to handle outstanding Driver Responsibility Fees. Michigan Public Radio’s Cheyna Roth has more.


Legislation To End Driver Responsibility Fees See Movement

By Oct 11, 2017
Cars on Lansing area highway
WKAR-MSU

Lawmakers in Lansing want to get rid of driver responsibility fees sooner than expected.Michigan Public Radio’s Cheyna Roth reports lawmakers across the board are critical of the fees. 


Michigan Bills Would Forgive $600 Million in 'Unjust' Driver Fees

By Sep 28, 2017
Cars on freeway
WKAR file photo

Michigan would forgive more than $600 million in extra "responsibility" fees that have been assessed on 317,000 motorists for certain traffic offenses under new legislation that is designed to help them regain their licenses and stop driving illegally. 

House Bills To Get Rid Of Driver Responsibility Fees Moves To Senate

By Nov 3, 2017
Capitol dome with statue in foreground
w.r. richards / WKAR-MSU

The state House voted Thursday night to get rid of Michigan's Driver Responsibility Fee, but the bills could hit a roadblock in the state Senate. 

Driver Fee Forgiveness Hits A Roadblock

By Oct 18, 2017
Cars on freeway
WKAR file photo

Bills to forgive Michigan’s controversial driver responsibility fees have cleared a state House committee. But, as we hear from Michigan Public Radio’s Rick Pluta, they’ve hit a road block. They’re opposed by Governor Rick Snyder’s Treasury department.