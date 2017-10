The Michigan appeals court has dropped the curtain on a lawsuit by a woman who said she was ushered to the wrong seat at the Fox Theater, fell and hit her head.

Betty Davis and friends from church had tickets to a Tyler Perry show. They were escorted to their seats by an usher but discovered that the seats were wrong.

Davis says she fell forward and hit her head on a marble wall. But the appeals court says Davis should have anticipated the "open and obvious" risk of a dark theater.