Mich. civil rights chief: Immigration order 'hurts us all'

Michigan's civil rights chief is condemning President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, saying the president's executive order "hurts us all." 

LANSING, Mich. (AP) —Agustin Arbulu is director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights. He says the United States was built around the belief that "every person must be judged by the content of their character, not by the country of their origin." Arbulu says he's encouraged by a federal judge's emergency order Saturday that's temporarily barred the U.S. from deporting people from seven predominantly Muslim nations subject to the president's travel ban. Arbulu says he hopes President Trump reconsiders the breadth of his executive order. He says that "when government treats entire groups of people based on its worst elements, it not only harms other members of the group, it hurts us all." 

