It's an endless list of names, and for 2016, it seems endless. For the first time since 2007, over a thousand people have been killed on Michigan roads.

Ann Readett with the Michigan Office of the Highway Safety Planning says human error accounts for 93-percent for all crashes-yet the improving economy and lower gas prices also play a part.

Check out MDOT's Toward Zero Death campaign in an effort to reduce the fatalities on the roads at michigan.gov/mdot.