MI school choice advocate: voucher reform requires caution

By 1 hour ago
  • school classroom
    Wokandapix / Pixabay

A long-time Michigan advocate of school choice recommends caution over the expansion of education vouchers that would allow taxpayer funds to go to private and religious schools.  

Richard McLellan helped write the state’s 23-year old charter school law.

He says more needs to be learned about the impact of public money on religious schools.

“I think that would lead to more government intrusion on private and religious schools,” he says.

Confirmation hearings of Michigan’s Betsy DeVos as U.S. Secretary of Education begin Tuesday.

She is a long-time advocate of vouchers.   The Michigan constitution currently bans public money for private schools.

Still, McLellan supports DeVos' nomination. 

Critics say voucher programs are unproven and financially weaken public schools.

Tags: 
school choice
Education

Related Content

Two views on school choice in Michigan

By Jan 26, 2015
WKAR File Photo

Educators across the country are hosting discussions in conjunction with National School Choice Week.

There are a number of events in the Lansing area, including the screening of a documentary on school choice at the Capitol on Tuesday morning. That event is sponsored by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, which bills itself as a nonpartisan research and educational institute based in Midland. 