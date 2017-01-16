MI school choice advocate: voucher reform requires caution

A long-time Michigan advocate of school choice recommends caution over the expansion of education vouchers that would allow taxpayer funds to go to private and religious schools.

Richard McLellan helped write the state’s 23-year old charter school law.

He says more needs to be learned about the impact of public money on religious schools.

“I think that would lead to more government intrusion on private and religious schools,” he says.

Confirmation hearings of Michigan’s Betsy DeVos as U.S. Secretary of Education begin Tuesday.

She is a long-time advocate of vouchers. The Michigan constitution currently bans public money for private schools.

Still, McLellan supports DeVos' nomination.

Critics say voucher programs are unproven and financially weaken public schools.