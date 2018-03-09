MI Budget Chief Says There Will Be Money For School Safety

Governor Rick Snyder’s budget chief says plans are underway to fund improved school safety. Budget Director John Walsh said the governor told him to be prepared to add something to the spending proposal that’s currently before the Legislature.

“If we do something on school safety, my job is to start looking at the budget, working with the appropriation chairs, and to say, where is that we can pinch a little, and re-prioritize because of our focus on school safety, and move money there,” Walsh said in an appearance on the Michigan Public Television show “Off The Record.”

“He is directly involved in these discussions." Says Walsh. "Legislators are involved.”

Walsh said the governor’s studying what other states have done to improve school safety before putting together his plan. He says that means it’s also too early to determine the cost.

The governor has said he’s opposed to arming teachers. And he’s vetoed legislation to allow concealed pistols in schools.