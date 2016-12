Fri. Dec. 23 at 11pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Enjoy holiday classics new and old with BackStage Pass!

Saginaw's Rusty Wright Band opens with the bluesy, "Santa's in Jail," and The Lash closes with "Run, Run Rudolph;" in between classics like "Away in a Manger," from The Mickeys, and "Silent Night" from Thom Jayne. Then alt-rockers Bowery add "Kisses for Christmas" to the songbook, and a highlight is the title song, "Merrily Caroling," from The Verve Pipe.