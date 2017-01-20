Mercy Street | Season 2 | PBS Original Drama

Sun. Jan. 22 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Allegiances blur and loyalties shift as the war pushes the drama beyond the hospital.

Follow the growing chaos at Alexandria’s Mansion House, the precarious position of the Green family and the changing situation of the burgeoning black population.

Mercy Street follows the doctors, nurses and soldiers, as well as free, enslaved and contraband African Americans and other residents of the war-torn city, as they navigate the new world emerging from the most cataclysmic event in our country’s history.