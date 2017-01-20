Mercy Street | Season 2 | PBS Original Drama

By editor 6 minutes ago
  • Mecy Street S2: main cast on stairs
    Dr. Jedediah Foster (Josh Radnor) and Nurse Mary Phinney (Mary Elizabeth Winstead)
    Courtesy Erik Heinila / PBS

Sun. Jan. 22 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Allegiances blur and loyalties shift as the war pushes the drama beyond the hospital.

Follow the growing chaos at Alexandria’s Mansion House, the precarious position of the Green family and the changing situation of the burgeoning black population.

Mercy Street follows the doctors, nurses and soldiers, as well as free, enslaved and contraband African Americans and other residents of the war-torn city, as they navigate the new world emerging from the most cataclysmic event in our country’s history.

 

Tags: 
mercy street
staytuned
season 2

Related Content

Victoria on Masterpiece

By EDITOR Jan 10, 2017
Courtesy of ITV Plc / PBS

Sun. Jan. 22 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | As Victoria ponders marriage, her friendship with Lord Melbourne grows more complex.