Medical School Dean Named In Nassar Scandal Steps Down

A medical school dean who supervised a Michigan State University sports doctor convicted of sexually abusing patients is stepping down. We have more from Michigan Public Radio’s Rick Pluta.

As dean of Michigan State’s school of osteopathy, William Strampel was Doctor Larry Nassar’s boss. Lawsuits filed against MSU accuse Strampel of failing to protect Nassar’s patients even after some of them accused the doctor of inappropriate behavior.

They also say Nassar could have been stopped if Strampel and other MSU officials did their jobs. Nassar has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct for acts committed against girls and women who were his patients.

MSU says Strampel is relinquishing his leadership role “for medical reasons,” and will remain on the osteopathic school’s faculty.