May 3, 2017

Isaiah Thomas; NBA Playoffs; MSU Sues ESPN; Highest Paid Coaches; Detroit Lions Free Agency; LeGarrette Blount.

Starting off today's show, it's about time that some NBA playoffs action makes the cut. And it wasn't an average night either, as Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas broke records en route to a 53-point tribute to his late sister, Chyna Thomas. Al runs through the accomplishment of Thomas and what the landscape in the NBA currently looks like. Next, a caller currently serving the country overseas calls in and enlists Al's help for a special project. Then, Al and engineer Isaac Constans talk about what they know with Michigan State's lawsuit of ESPN. The two entities have a history, but this time, it could be MSU who's in the right. Al and Isaac also expand on why the information of MSU's sexual assault investigation is still classified and why members of the media are being tight-lipped. Also, Alabama football coach Nick Saban overtook Michigan coach Nick Saban as the highest-paid domestic coach, and a guessing game ensues over who follows. Lastly, the Detroit Lions could add running back LeGarrette Blount to the roster, a move that would get rave reviews.

Episode 929