May 2 School Special Election Results

East Lansing narrowly passes a $94-million proposal to fund new schools. Millage renewals in Haslett is approved.

Mid-Michigan voters headed to the polls Tuesday to decide the future of several school districts.

EAST LANSING SCHOOL DISTRICT

People in the East Lansing School District approved a $94-million proposal to fund construction of some new elementary schools and other school upgrades in the district.

As of 10:15 p.m., 100% of the vote had been counted.

YES 2,782 (51.34%)

NO 2,637 (48.66%)

HASLETT

Voters in Haslett Public Schools approved a millage renewal.

YES 1,186 (85.63%)

NO 199 (14.37%)

JACKSON COUNTY ISD

Voters in the Jackson County ISD voted on a millage renewal on Tuesday as well. As of 10:15 p.m.:

YES 9,950 (73.64%)

NO 3,561 (26.36%)