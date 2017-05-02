May 2 School Special Election Results

East Lansing narrowly passes a $94-million proposal to fund new schools. Millage renewals in Haslett is approved.
Mid-Michigan voters headed to the polls Tuesday to decide the future of several school districts.
EAST LANSING SCHOOL DISTRICT
People in the East Lansing School District approved a $94-million proposal to fund construction of some new elementary schools and other school upgrades in the district.
As of 10:15 p.m., 100% of the vote had been counted.
YES 2,782 (51.34%)
NO 2,637 (48.66%)
HASLETT
Voters in Haslett Public Schools approved a millage renewal.
YES 1,186 (85.63%)
NO 199 (14.37%)
JACKSON COUNTY ISD
Voters in the Jackson County ISD voted on a millage renewal on Tuesday as well. As of 10:15 p.m.:
YES 9,950 (73.64%)
NO 3,561 (26.36%)