March 2 | The Bad Kids | Indie Lens Pop-Up

Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m. | Preview the film and join the conversation on how an alternative high school offers at-risk students one last chance for a diploma.

Indie Lens Pop-Up, presented by the Independent Television Service (ITVS), Independent Lens, and WKAR is excited to offer an advance screening of The Bad Kids, a film by Keith Fulton and Lou Pepe. The film follows the staff of Black Rock Continuation High School for over a year as they coach at-risk teens with compassion, respect, and a seemingly endless supply of patience.

The evening begins with a full screening of the film and continues with conversation as panelists comment on the film from personal experiences and expertise.

The panelists are Kelli Hatfield, High School Diploma Completion Initiative (HSDCI) director; Rose Anderson, Eaton County Youth Facility assistant director; Paloma Rodriguez, East Lansing High School student; and Isaac Bell, Waverly High School student.

This event is free, but registration is required.

WKAR Indie Lens Pop-Up takes place in the Communication Arts & Sciences Media Auditorium (Room 145), 404 Wilson Road on the campus of Michigan State University. Parking is free (after 6 p.m.) in the Trowbridge Road parking ramp, near the South, Main Lobby.

More About 'The Bad Kids"

The Bad Kids is not a story of triumph against all odds, because that isn’t the reality of these students' lives or expectations. It is a story of taking achievable steps toward pride and a better future.

On the Air

The Bad Kids airs on Monday, March 20, 2017 at 10 p.m. on WKAR and PBS.