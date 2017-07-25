Man Walks Into Police Station To Say He Killed Girlfriend

    A man entered the Niles Police department on Monday and confessed to killing his girlfriend.
Authorities say a southwestern Michigan man has been charged with murder after walking into a police department and confessing to killing his girlfriend.

Fifty-two-year-old James Parker Huffman of Niles was being held on a $1 million bond Tuesday after police found the decomposing body of 52-year-old Angela Cluver inside the home the two shared.

Niles Police Chief Jim Millin says Huffman walked into the police department on Monday and confessed to killing Cluver.

An affidavit says Huffman told police he and Cluver made a suicide pact, and he used his hands to strangle the woman Friday evening until she suffocated.

The South Bend (Indiana) Tribune reports the affidavit says Huffman then unsuccessfully tried to kill himself, but it did not say how.

An autopsy was planned.

