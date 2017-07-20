Man Sentenced In Hit-And-Run Of Woman Pushing Wheelchair

A 24-year-old man accused of being drunk when he struck a woman with his car as she pushed her son in a wheelchair across a busy suburban Detroit road has been sentenced to prison.

WDIV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2vFwAeD ) Xhuljan Gjinaj apologized before being sentenced Thursday to 71 months to 15 years in prison.

He earlier pleaded no contest to charges including operating while intoxicated. A no contest plea isn't an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing purposes.

Linda Khayya was killed the night of Aug. 31, 2015, in Sterling Heights. Her son, who was 15 years old at the time, was hospitalized afterward.

Gjinaj didn't stop at the scene, but was identified after the vehicle was found.